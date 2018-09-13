Pass the Cash: Teacher battling brain cancer surprised with support

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jennifer once taught at Norton Elementary, but she can’t go to work right now as she receives treatment for brain cancer.
This isn’t her first battle. She beat stage four breast cancer, but it returned -- this time as eight small tumors in her brain.
Jennifer also has carcinoma meningitis, which has no cure or treatment.
She has two small children, who are three-years-old. During this battle, they know something is wrong with their mom.
“It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do -- make plans for when I’m not here for my children," Jennifer said.
But she isn’t giving up.
WAVE 3 News Anchor Dawne Gee wanted to help ease some of her struggle, so she passed the cash. See the surprise, and hear more of Jennifer’s story in the video above.
