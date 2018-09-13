September 12, 2018

Ovarian Awareness of Kentucky
A young mom, a science teacher, and a wife Dee Edwards was passionate about fundraising and educating people about ovarian cancer so other moms would haven’t have her same destiny.
In its 10th anniversary, the Ovarian Cancer Whisper Walk happens in memory of Dee Edwards to raise awareness about the deadly disease. It also acts as a fundraising tool to continue education in the community through various programs. Ovarian cancer is the deadliest of all gynecological cancers.
A Toast to Life Survivor’s Celebration Brunch is a brunch for all gynecological cancer survivors that celebrates life.
Ovarian cancer whisper walk - City of Douglass Hill - September 15
Ovarian cancer Toast to Life celebration brunch - Hurstbourne Country Club - September 22
10th Annual Whisper Walk
Saturday, Douglass Hills Pool Parking Lot
7:30 Registration; 9am walk starts
$15, survivors free
A Toast to Life Survivor's Celebration Brunch
Saturday, September 22, 10:30am
Hurstbourne Country Club
$30, GYN cancer survivors are Free
Registration required
(502) 708-1625 OakKy.org
Featuring Special Guest Dr. Michael Method, Network Director, Oncology Research; Director, Gynecologic Cancer Care; Community Health Network
