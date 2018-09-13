Tourniquets provided for all KSP officers in honor of fallen trooper

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Multiple organizations have teamed up to award Kentucky State Police a grant in the name of Trooper Cameron Ponder, who was shot and killed in the line of duty three years ago.
Money from the Spirit of Blue Foundation has gone toward making sure every KSP officer will be armed with a tourniquet. The life-saving device can stop a person from bleeding out and until now wasn’t part of the gear given to state troopers.
The Trooper Cameron Ponder Memorial Grant came to be because of his mother, Brenda Tiffany. She wanted to gift tourniquets to the graduating KSP class but Spirit of Blue decided to provide them for the entire agency.
Realizing the cost, they reached out to manufacturer Eleven 10 and pulled it all off in just 90 days.
“I don’t want another family to deal with the loss of a loved one so if this is what gets in between that and gives them their life back then that means everything to me," Tiffany said. "Now when September 13 comes I can think about something good that is happening versus that one dark moment because that does not define my son. This defines my son.”
The tourniquet is now a mandatory uniform requirement in a job that unfortunately calls for it. Through the relief the grant brings, no one has forgotten the price that was paid for it.
