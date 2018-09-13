WAVE 3 News Editorial - September 13, 2018: Character Growth

By KEN SELVAGGI | Vice President & General Manager
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - What are your top five character strengths?
Kindness, honesty, enthusiasm, fairness, and humility?
Or optimism, humor, spirituality, self-control, and forgiveness?
Perhaps resilience, grit, perseverance, courage, and empathy?
Pick one and make a deliberate attempt to grow it the rest of this year.
And then do the same with someone else – helping them grow one of their character strengths.
That would be a good way to mark the fifth annual Character Day worldwide in two weeks. You will be joining millions globally who will be focusing on developing character strengths.
We make time for 300,000 tweets a minute globally. We can surely make time to purposely grow one of our character strengths and the character strengths of someone we know.
Take the initiative.
Imagine how many more contributions we can collectively make in our world.
