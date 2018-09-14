Behind the Forecast: How hurricanes form

Once wind speeds reach 39 mph, the storm is classified as a tropical storm. This is when a tropical storm it gets a name from a list provided by the World Meteorological Organization. At 74 mph, the storm is officially a hurricane. Hurricanes are ranked by the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The 1 to 5 rating based on a hurricane’s sustained wind speed. If a hurricane has winds of 111 mph it is then a major hurricane, a category 3. In the western North Pacific Ocean, the term “super typhoon” is used to describe tropical cyclones with sustained winds more than 150 mph. The following table from the National Weather Service breaks down the categories and the impacts seen from each level of storm.