Cause of death for August crash victim determined
By Charles Gazaway | September 14, 2018 at 1:18 PM EST - Updated September 14 at 1:18 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Authorities have determined the cause of death of a woman found after outside her car following a traffic accident.

The body of Donna Kirk, 72, of Louisville, was found Aug. 9 near the feeder ramp from the Outer Loop to Interstate 65 South.

Deputy Coroner Anthony Wight says after Kirk was ejected from her vehicle she landed in a swampy area. The state medical examiner determined that Kirk died from asphyxia via drowning.

The manner of Kirk’s death has been ruled as an accident.

