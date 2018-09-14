Cause of death for August crash victim determined

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Authorities have determined the cause of death of a woman found after outside her car following a traffic accident.
The body of Donna Kirk, 72, of Louisville, was found Aug. 9 near the feeder ramp from the Outer Loop to Interstate 65 South.
Deputy Coroner Anthony Wight says after Kirk was ejected from her vehicle she landed in a swampy area. The state medical examiner determined that Kirk died from asphyxia via drowning.
The manner of Kirk’s death has been ruled as an accident.
