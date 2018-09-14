Death of woman found in Fairdale home ruled homicide, identity released

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The woman police discovered dead inside a home in Fairdale on Wednesday has been identified.
Meghan Leigh Hough, 34, was found around 3:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Cheri Way, near the Gene Snyder Freeway and National Turnpike.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s office said she died of blunt force trauma.
Louisville Metro Police are now investigating her death as a homicide.
Anyone with information should call the anonymous police tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
