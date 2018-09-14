Five Questions on CoreLife Eatery

CoreLife Eatery was founded by partners Larry Wilson and Todd Mansfield. Wilson (a former Moe’s franchisee) is CEO and the driving force behind CoreLife Eatery's development. Meanwhile, Mansfield, a physical therapist by trade, serves as Chief Culture Officer and uses his background in wellness and nutrition to enrich the brand. President and Chief Concept Officer Scott Davis, who has an impressive resume that includes tenure at Panera Bread, is a leader and innovator in the fast casual restaurant sector and uses his expertise to strategically shape and position the brand for success and growth. CoreLife Eatery's founders wanted to bring health-conscious consumers a flavorful, nutritious and convenient eating alternative, which is how CoreLife Eatery was born.