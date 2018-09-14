Five Questions on CoreLife Eatery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Grabbing something to eat on the fly can sometimes make it challenging to eat healthy.
That’s why those behind a restaurant concept new to WAVE Country said they kept asking the question, “Why is it so difficult to find healthy, clean foods that taste great and are easily accessible every day?”
That’s how CoreLife Eatery was born. It’s considered an “active lifestyle restaurant” and offers a variety of greens, grains and broth-based dishes.
All the foods are free of trans fats, artificial colors, sweeteners, and GMO’s. The chicken and steak are never given antibiotics or hormones.
A corporate-owned store just opened last week in Clarksville at 1225 Veterans Pkwy, Suite 100. There are plans to open five to six more stores in the Louisville area in about the next three years.
There are currently 43 CoreLife Eatery stores in the United States, with plans to have 300 stores in operation within the next five years.
Here are my five questions with Todd Mansfield, one of the founding partners of CoreLife Eatery.
Our development in the Midwest is very strategic. Middle America is a part of the country that is largely under-served. There are many health-minded people, many millennials that are looking for the type of food we serve and don’t have options.
CoreLife Eatery was founded by partners Larry Wilson and Todd Mansfield. Wilson (a former Moe’s franchisee) is CEO and the driving force behind CoreLife Eatery's development. Meanwhile, Mansfield, a physical therapist by trade, serves as Chief Culture Officer and uses his background in wellness and nutrition to enrich the brand. President and Chief Concept Officer Scott Davis, who has an impressive resume that includes tenure at Panera Bread, is a leader and innovator in the fast casual restaurant sector and uses his expertise to strategically shape and position the brand for success and growth. CoreLife Eatery's founders wanted to bring health-conscious consumers a flavorful, nutritious and convenient eating alternative, which is how CoreLife Eatery was born.
Our bone-broth dishes are the true differentiator between us and other healthy eating establishments. Our bone broth doesn’t come out of a box, it is prepared fresh daily in our restaurants, cooking in kettles for several hours. Apple cider vinegar helps break down the bones (which are from grass-fed animals and free of antibiotics and hormones). Then, we add spices, herbs and vegetables for flavor. There’s absolutely nothing artificial in these dishes.
It boosts the immune system, aids digestion, benefits the brain, skin, joints -- the list goes on. It's been a beneficial dietary staple for many, many years.
In addition to the bone broths, the Spicy Thai Chicken & Rice Noodle bowl is phenomenal. That’s made with Napa cabbage, spicy Thai rice noodles, spicy chicken, peppers, scallions, sesame Sriracha sprouts and topped with a delicious Thai chili sauce.
