FORECAST: Warmth sticks around to start the weekend

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Patchy fog is an issue in a few spots this morning but most are starting Friday with mostly clear skies.
The fog should mix out around sunrise. Temperatures will be back to the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.\
The weekend looks to start on a nice note with highs in the upper 80s and partly cloudy skies. Sunday looks more cloudy and a small rain chance is in the forecast, mainly east of I-65, because of the proximity of Florence's remnants.
We'll continue to see some showers Monday before what's left of Florence is pushed off to the northeast.
Other than a few spotty showers, dry conditions are expected through Thursday of next week.
FORECAST
TODAY: Patchy fog early, warm; HIGH: 88°
TONIGHT: Mostly clear; LOW: 70°
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy; HIGH: 89°
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers (20%); HIGH: 86°; LOW: 70°
