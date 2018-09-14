Historical racing gaming facility opens for business

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hundreds showed up for the grand opening of a huge new gaming facility in Louisville.
Located at the site of the former Louisville Downs harness racing track and later off-track betting facility at 4520 Poplar Level Road, Derby City Gaming has over 900 historic racing machines.
The slot-like machines allow players to bet on replays of horse races, without knowing the dates, or the names of the horses and jockeys. The races are randomly chosen and are played on-screen. Players can either make their own picks or just let the computer do it for them.
There have been concerns about the legality of historical racing machines in the state, but Churchill Downs is confident Derby City Gaming will bring $15 to 20 million to the Kentucky horse racing industry.
“It’s going to be an important cog in fueling the purses for Churchill Downs Racetrack, which is the fuel to keep horses in Kentucky running, to keep the trainers here and to keep all the people involved in the industry employed,” said Kevin Flanery, president of Churchill Downs Racetrack.
The 85,000 square-foot venue also has two options for food and a sports bar in the center.
