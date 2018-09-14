JCPS bus driver suffers medical emergency on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Jefferson County Public School bus driver suffered a medical emergency on the Watterson Expressway, according to MetroSafe.
Emergency crews were dispatched on the Watterson Expressway near Bells Lane around 7:05 a.m. Friday.
According to Seneca High School, the driver of the bus, #1225, was taking students to Seneca at the time.
A substitute bus driver was sent to drive the bus and the driver was taken to an area hospital.
The condition of the driver has not been released.
No students were injured.
