Kentucky artist honors reporter who broke racial barriers

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Next week, a statue made by a Kentucky artist will be unveiled at the Newseum in Washington, DC, honoring the daughter of a Kentucky sharecropper.
Alice Allison Dunnigan went on to become the first African American woman accredited to cover the White House.
Sculptor Amanda Matthews and the city of Russellville have been working to teach more people about her.
"She was amazing at telling other people's stories and being involved in journalism and civil rights, but her accomplishments aren't widely known like they should be,” Matthews said.
Alice Allison Dunnigan fought to fulfill her dream of becoming a journalist despite facing barriers of poverty, racism, and sexism. She became the head of the Associated Negro Press Washington Bureau in 1947.
"She is exactly the type of woman that I like to honor with my work,” Matthews said.
Matthews, who works with her husband Brad Connell in Lexington, grew up in Louisville. She attended Bullitt East high School and graduated from U of L. She studied with the University of Louisville in Paris, France (fine art and architecture) in 1989.
The Kentucky artist’s bronze sculpture of a Kentucky woman will be featured at the Newseum in Washington DC.
"It is such a fitting tribute to her, for the sculpture to be going to Washington, DC on Pennsylvania Avenue--literally between the White House and the Capitol,” Matthews said.
Dunnigan died in 1983.
The statue will be seen by girls and minorities from all over the world.
"She should be a hero. She really should,” Matthews said.
The statue will be on view in DC from September 21 through December 16. Afterward it will be installed in Dunnigan’s hometown of Russellville, on the grounds of the West Kentucky African American Heritage Center.
