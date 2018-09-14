2017 Kentucky census estimates released

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Date Center at the University of Louisville has released new census estimates for the Commonwealth.
The new data released today shows changes in Kentucky’s demographic, economic and housing conditions. It also revealed new statistics regarding health insurance across the state.
In 2017, the uninsured rate in Kentucky was 5.4 percent - the 8th lowest among all states.
In regards to education, 24 percent of Kentucky’s population 25 years and older had a Bachelor’s degree or higher.
