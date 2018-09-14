New investigation launched into Alison Lundergan Grimes

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky'S chief election officer is accused of using state voting rolls to make sure no Republicans were hired for jobs.
The Kentucky Personnel Board voted today to investigate Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes.
The investigation comes after Jared Dearing, the executive director of the state’s Board of Elections, made claims that Grimes pressured him to hire a registered Democrat over a Republican for a contract job.
An attorney for the Board of Elections says Dearing has no evidence to support his claim.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.