North Bullitt High battling bed bug problem

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - North Bullitt High School has begun the process of exterminating bed bugs from the school.
The school made the announcement about the bed bugs in a statement posted to their website and Facebook on Thursday.
“Our district policy, like many other public venues (hospitals, libraries, etc.), states that we cannot exclude students with bugs from entering our schools,” the statement read. “However, we are taking every precautionary measure to ensure students are being checked and district protocols are being followed to alleviate the problem.”
The school, along with the Bullitt County Schools district staff have conducted an inspection and are taking “aggressive” measures to treat every room, according to the school.
The building will be closed from September 14 at 3:00 p.m. to Monday September 17 at 6:50 a.m. as treatment continues.
