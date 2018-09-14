River City FOP endorses Angela Leet for mayor

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Angela Leet, the Republican Mayoral Candidate gets the endorsement from Louisville officers, WAVE 3 News has confirmed.
Thursday night, River City FOP members made their endorsement of Leet official, deciding against endorsing current Louisville Mayor, Greg Fischer.
Union members gave LMPD Chief Steve Conrad a vote of no confidence. Conrad has been continuously supported by Mayor Fischer.
The news comes at the heels of a whistleblower lawsuit against Conrad by Lt. Jimmy Harper. A jury decided Conrad had broken whistleblower law when he demoted Harper, who was the major of the department’s Second Division. Harper was awarded $300,000.
Leet has been publicly critical of Conrad and Fischer’s unwavering support. Fischer has attributed the criticism against the Chief as purely politically motivated.
Leet told us she is proud and humbled by the endorsement.
“Public safety is my top priority and I appreciate the hard work of LMPD and the sacrifice of our officers who put themselves in harm’s way to protect our community,”Leet told WAVE 3 News. “I look forward to working with the FOP as Mayor, and ensuring we secure a police chief who gives them the respect and support they deserve.”
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.