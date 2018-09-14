Suspect in Cheri Way murder arraigned

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of killing a woman in Fairdale and then stuffing her body in a trash can has made his first appearance before a judge.
Robert Allen Hutchinson, 35, of Louisville, is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the death of Meghan Leigh Hough, 34.
Hough’s body was found Sept. 12 in the 800 block of Cheri Way, near National Turnpike and the Gene Snyder Freeway. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says Hough died from blunt-force trauma.
Hutchinson was last seen with the victim and was seen by witnesses leaving the scene shortly before Hough’s body was found, according to his arrest report.
The report also says Hutchinson told police he blacked out and woke up in a forest, but it also says that he told several family members that he had done something wrong and was sorry.
A not guilty plea was entered by the judge for Hutchinson at his arraignment. He remains in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $1 million cash bond.
