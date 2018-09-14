Touchdown Friday Night scores

Live high school football scoreboard for Sept. 28, 2018

Touchdown Friday Night scores
See how every WAVE Country team performs during Touchdown Friday Night.
By Laurel Mallory | September 28, 2018 at 8:22 PM EST - Updated September 28 at 9:26 PM

These scores will update as they come in. If only team names are listed, the score is not yet provided.

KENTUCKY

+ Bowling Green 68, Grayson County 0 (Thursday game)

+ Moore 34, Breckinridge County 0 (Thursday game)

+ St. X 21, Trinity 7

+ Franklin County 42, Collins 13

+ Butler 14, DuPont Manual 10

+ Bullitt East vs Bullitt Central

+ Male 49, PRP 0

+ Campbellsville vs Russell County

+ Eminence 56, Dayton 18

+ John Hardin 50, Western 8

+ Eastern 33, Jeffersontown 6

+ Fern Creek vs Iroquois

+ Hart County vs Elizabethtown

+ DeSales 27, North Hardin 24

+ Ballard 67, Seneca 0

+ Frankfort 54, Shawnee 0

+ Atherton 33, Southern 27

+ Doss 9, Fairdale 7

+ CAL vs Meade County

+ LaRue County vs Lincoln County

+ Oldham County 48, North Bullitt 14

+ South Oldham 48, Nelson County 6

+ Southwestern 25, Central Hardin 7

+ North Oldham 21, Spencer County 13

+ Thomas Nelson 20, Henry County 12

+ Waggener 29, Bardstown 13

+ Western Hills 32, Washington County 0

+ Marion County vs West Jessamine

+ Bethlehem 39, Caverna 0

INDIANA

+ Seymour 45, Jennings County 14

+ Salem 41, Eastern (Pekin) 14

+ New Albany 28, Jeffersonville 14

+ Charlestown 41, Corydon Central 7

+ Columbus East 56, Madison 0

+ Silver Creek 14, North Harrison 13

+ Bedford North Lawrence 26, Floyd Central 20

+ Paoli 55, Crawford County 8

+ Providence 20, Mitchell 14

+ Brownstown Central 53, Clarksville 0

+ Springs Valley 22, Tecumseh 7

+ West Washington 34, Perry Central 33

+ Jasper 36, Mt. Carmel 32

+ Scottsburg vs Mt. Vernon

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.