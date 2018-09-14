Touchdown Friday Night scores

+ Bowling Green 68, Grayson County 0 (Thursday game)
+ Moore 34, Breckinridge County 0 (Thursday game)
+ St. X 21, Trinity 7
+ Franklin County 42, Collins 13
+ Butler 14, DuPont Manual 10
+ Bullitt East vs Bullitt Central
+ Male 49, PRP 0
+ Campbellsville vs Russell County
+ Eminence 56, Dayton 18
+ John Hardin 50, Western 8
+ Eastern 33, Jeffersontown 6
+ Fern Creek vs Iroquois
+ Hart County vs Elizabethtown
+ DeSales 27, North Hardin 24
+ Ballard 67, Seneca 0
+ Frankfort 54, Shawnee 0
+ Atherton 33, Southern 27
+ Doss 9, Fairdale 7
+ CAL vs Meade County
+ LaRue County vs Lincoln County
+ Oldham County 48, North Bullitt 14
+ South Oldham 48, Nelson County 6
+ Southwestern 25, Central Hardin 7
+ North Oldham 21, Spencer County 13
+ Thomas Nelson 20, Henry County 12
+ Waggener 29, Bardstown 13
+ Western Hills 32, Washington County 0
+ Marion County vs West Jessamine
+ Bethlehem 39, Caverna 0
+ Seymour 45, Jennings County 14
+ Salem 41, Eastern (Pekin) 14
+ New Albany 28, Jeffersonville 14
+ Charlestown 41, Corydon Central 7
+ Columbus East 56, Madison 0
+ Silver Creek 14, North Harrison 13
+ Bedford North Lawrence 26, Floyd Central 20
+ Paoli 55, Crawford County 8
+ Providence 20, Mitchell 14
+ Brownstown Central 53, Clarksville 0
+ Springs Valley 22, Tecumseh 7
+ West Washington 34, Perry Central 33
+ Jasper 36, Mt. Carmel 32
+ Scottsburg vs Mt. Vernon
