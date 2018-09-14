Touchdown Friday Night scores

Live high school football scoreboard for Sept. 21, 2018

Touchdown Friday Night scores
See how every WAVE Country team performs during Touchdown Friday Night.
By Laurel Mallory | September 21, 2018 at 8:35 PM EST - Updated September 21 at 9:27 PM

These scores will update as they come in. If only team names are listed, the score is not yet provided.

KENTUCKY

+ Shelby County vs Franklin County

+ DuPont Manual 50, Seneca 0

+ Bullitt East 33, Nelson County 21

+ Male 30, Butler 12

+ Campbellsville 42, Fort Knox 0

+ Eminence 50, Shawnee 6

+ Jeffersontown vs Trinity

+ John Hardin 15, Meade County 9

+ Fern Creek 58, Atherton 19

+ Hart County vs Green County

+ DeSales 38, Lexington Catholic 24

+ Ballard vs Eastern

+ Frankfort vs Newport

+ Southern 20, Doss 6

+ Fairdale 30, Iroquois 0

+ Moore 27, Valley 0

+ Lexington Christian 35, Kentucky Country Day 7

+ LaRue County vs Adair County

+ Western vs Breckinridge County

+ Franklin-Simpson vs Glasgow

+ Boyle County 21, North Hardin 14

+ Bullitt Central vs North Bullitt

+ Carroll County vs Gallatin County

+ Oldham County vs South Oldham

+ Providence (IN) 14, Holy Cross 7

+ Central Hardin vs Warren Central

+ Spencer County vs Collins

+ Central vs Henry County

+ Elizabethtown vs Edmonson County

+ Bardstown 26, Thomas Nelson 16

+ St. X vs PRP

INDIANA

+ Seymour 44, Brownstown Central 34

+ Salem 51, Corydon Central 14

+ Indianapolis Cathedral 55, Jeffersonville 14

+ Jennings County 31, Connersville 6

+ Charlestown 40, Scottsburg 21

+ Columbus East 45, Floyd Central 0

+ North Harrison 28, Eastern (Pekin) 7

+ Bedford North Lawrence vs Terre Haute South

+ Paoli 35, North Decatur 14

+ Mitchell 42, Madison 20

+ Clarksville vs Silver Creek

+ Springs Valley vs Crawford County

+ West Washington vs Tecumseh

+ Bloomington North 24, New Albany 13

