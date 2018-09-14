Touchdown Friday Night scores

+ Shelby County vs Franklin County
+ DuPont Manual 50, Seneca 0
+ Bullitt East 33, Nelson County 21
+ Male 30, Butler 12
+ Campbellsville 42, Fort Knox 0
+ Eminence 50, Shawnee 6
+ Jeffersontown vs Trinity
+ John Hardin 15, Meade County 9
+ Fern Creek 58, Atherton 19
+ Hart County vs Green County
+ DeSales 38, Lexington Catholic 24
+ Ballard vs Eastern
+ Frankfort vs Newport
+ Southern 20, Doss 6
+ Fairdale 30, Iroquois 0
+ Moore 27, Valley 0
+ Lexington Christian 35, Kentucky Country Day 7
+ LaRue County vs Adair County
+ Western vs Breckinridge County
+ Franklin-Simpson vs Glasgow
+ Boyle County 21, North Hardin 14
+ Bullitt Central vs North Bullitt
+ Carroll County vs Gallatin County
+ Oldham County vs South Oldham
+ Providence (IN) 14, Holy Cross 7
+ Central Hardin vs Warren Central
+ Spencer County vs Collins
+ Central vs Henry County
+ Elizabethtown vs Edmonson County
+ Bardstown 26, Thomas Nelson 16
+ St. X vs PRP
+ Seymour 44, Brownstown Central 34
+ Salem 51, Corydon Central 14
+ Indianapolis Cathedral 55, Jeffersonville 14
+ Jennings County 31, Connersville 6
+ Charlestown 40, Scottsburg 21
+ Columbus East 45, Floyd Central 0
+ North Harrison 28, Eastern (Pekin) 7
+ Bedford North Lawrence vs Terre Haute South
+ Paoli 35, North Decatur 14
+ Mitchell 42, Madison 20
+ Clarksville vs Silver Creek
+ Springs Valley vs Crawford County
+ West Washington vs Tecumseh
+ Bloomington North 24, New Albany 13
