‘Tough Cookies’ honored for civic, community contributions

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -They sell cookies, and are tough cookies--and today, some community leaders were honored by the Girl Scouts.
The Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana recognized four community and civic leaders for their contributions to society, support of the Girl Scouts and helping with the organization’s mission of developing girls “of confidence, courage and character.”
The breakfast was held at the University Club on Friday morning.
WAVE 3 News' Dawne Gee--a Girl Scout herself--was the emcee for the awards ceremony.
This was the third year for the awards, which included the “Man Enough to be a Girl Scout" award, given to a male supporter in the community.
The 2018 award recipients were as follows:
- Madalyn O’Dea, Exceptional Cookie award
- Jennifer Moore, 2018 Smart Cookie award
- Sharon Handy, Tough Cookie award
- Russell Cox, Man Enough to be a Girl Scout award
