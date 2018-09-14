Young cancer patients treated to ‘camp in’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Imagine all the things you love about camping, but doing it indoors.
The Oncology Unit at Norton Children’s Hospital was turned into Camp S’More Hope. Patients and their families got to make S’mores, sing songs around the campfire, and paint rocks.
“I think it’s really cool,” said Chris Fults, the father of a cancer patient. “I think all children deserve that.”
“It’s really special because the kids go through so much every day, just to try to take care of their health,” said Traci Simonsen of Norton Children’s Hospital, “and for them to have a new experience with their families it just means so much for us to be able to provide this for them.”
The Children’s Hospital Foundation won a contest from Northwestern Mutual to provide this camp-in experience.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.