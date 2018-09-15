Death investigation underway in Breckinridge County after body found

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a body was found Friday night.
Sheriff Todd Pate confirmed that they were called to the intersection of KY 261 and KY 108 around 7 p.m. where they found a body in a grassy area; this is in the Kirk community.
Pate said that this is being treated as a death investigation pending the autopsy results.
The identify of the victim has not yet been released.
This investigation is being conducted by the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police.
