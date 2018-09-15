Death investigation underway in Breckinridge County after body found

This investigation is being conducted by the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police.
By Tawana Andrew | September 15, 2018 at 11:59 AM EST - Updated September 15 at 11:59 AM

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a body was found Friday night.

Sheriff Todd Pate confirmed that they were called to the intersection of KY 261 and KY 108 around 7 p.m. where they found a body in a grassy area; this is in the Kirk community.

Pate said that this is being treated as a death investigation pending the autopsy results.

The identify of the victim has not yet been released.

