Fifth Third gifts $1 million to Cincinnati Strong Victims Fund

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fifth Third Bank has started a new fund for victims of last week’s mass shooting in Cincinnati--and donated $1 million to it.
A gunman walked into Fifth Third Center last Thursday and shot five people.
Three of them died.
A Louisville woman and Fifth Third employee, Whitney Austin, survived and was released from the hospital this week.
The $1 million gift is from the Fifth Third Foundation, which is working with the National Compassion Fund to start a new fund--the Cincinnati Strong Victims Fund--for those harmed in the shooting. This includes the families of the people who were shot and those who experienced physical injuries or psychological trauma as a result, Fifth Third said in a statement.
People can donate to the fund in person at a Fifth Third banking center or online.
In addition to the Cincinnati Strong Victims Fund, individual efforts have been set up for some of the victims.
