Forecast: Warm, sunny before Florence’s remnants arrive

Clouds will gradually increase Sunday morning as Florence begins its more northerly trek. The bulk of the shower activity associated with this storm, which begins by Sunday evening, is still expected to mainly impact eastern Kentucky, however, we’ll see our share of rain in WAVE Country. Totals are expected to stay below an inch in most locations; the highest rain chances will be east of I-65. Sunday and Monday will be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph possible as several rounds of rain move through.