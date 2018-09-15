Forecast: Warm, sunny before Florence’s remnants arrive

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An area of high pressure will continue to control our weather today. Despite this, an isolated shower is possible this afternoon. Highs will soar to near 90° once again this afternoon.
Thanks to our position between Florence and high pressure, winds may be a bit breezy this afternoon which could help combat the heat.
Tonight will be warm and dry with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Clouds will gradually increase Sunday morning as Florence begins its more northerly trek. The bulk of the shower activity associated with this storm, which begins by Sunday evening, is still expected to mainly impact eastern Kentucky, however, we’ll see our share of rain in WAVE Country. Totals are expected to stay below an inch in most locations; the highest rain chances will be east of I-65. Sunday and Monday will be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph possible as several rounds of rain move through.
By Tuesday, drier conditions are expected as Florence’s remnants push northeast. Summer-like heat returns for the middle of next week.
FORECAST
TODAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 90°
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy LOW: 70°
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with showers and downpours arriving late (30%) HIGH: 84°
