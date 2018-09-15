Former detective Mark Handy under more heat in new motion

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man once convicted of a double murder wants his name cleared and he’s pointing the finger at a former Louisville detective who is at the center of four overturned convictions.
In the 1990s, Keith West was convicted of shooting two men inside of a car. West claimed all along it was self-defense, and the men had threatened to rape and kill him.
Then homicide detective, Mark Handy, was the lead investigator. But lawyers later found Handy never bothered to completely search the car where the shooting took place.
It was only later that West’s attorneys found a knife, a pawn shop receipt for a gun and homosexually-oriented literature -- seemingly supporting West’s self-defense claim and their motive.
West’s murder conviction was overturned. He took a deal for two counts of manslaughter. He’d end up serving more than six years in prison.
“It’s a great illustration of the carelessness and degree and extent of misconduct,” Amy Robinson Stables, of the Exoneration Project, said.
She helped West file a motion this week asking for his conviction to be set aside because of Handy.
In the motion, they also mention a tape WAVE 3 News previously exposed of Handy questioning a witness if West -- or Kiki, as he was called -- is the guy seen wearing a specific hat.
“No question about it?” Handy asked.
“No question about it,” the witness said.
But at the end of that tape, there’s a pause and the same witness says the opposite.
“I’ve seen him wearing that hat before but I don’t know if it’s Kiki or not,” the witness said.
That witness later told investigators Handy stopped the tape, rewound it, then coaxed him on what to say.
“I think it brings into question all the cases that he was the main investigator on,” Stables said.
West said he just wants his name back.
Another motion filed on West’s behalf is asking for the Commonwealth’s Office and Attorney Tom Wine to be disqualified from the post-conviction case and for a special prosecutor to be appointed.
“In April of 1996, West filed a motion for a new trial based upon the fact the Commonwealth failed to disclose that one of the Commonwealth’s most important witnesses at trial, Ruth Bowie, was under indictment and being prosecuted by the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office,” the motion states. “Honorable Thomas Wine, then Circuit Court Judge and now Commonwealth’s Attorney, presided over and granted the motion in July of 1997.”
The motion asking for Wine to be disqualified also states that Wine’s office was tasked with deciding to prosecute Handy on allegations of perjury. Wine’s office looked into the case for six years and never went forward with a charge.
Wine’s office told WAVE 3 News they are reviewing the documents to see what the proper response from them will be, but they said it will ultimately be up to the judge.
A special prosecutor, Shane Young, is already investigating Handy. He said they expect to present information to a grand jury soon.
Handy has been at the center of three other overturned convictions.
The City of Louisville has already paid $8.5 million for one wrongful conviction lawsuit involving Edwin Chandler. There are other federal lawsuits in the pipeline.
Those four people whose convictions were overturned spent a combined 62 years in prison.
Rhonda Sue Warford had been stabbed to death, and her body was found in Meade County. Clark and Hardin were arrested in connection to her murder. The allegations revolved around a satanic cult, including claims that Hardin killed animals. Handy testified Hardin told him he “got tired of looking at animals and began to want to do humans.” That’s something Hardin denied saying. There were also questions revolving around a blood-stained rag, which was taken as evidence in the case. Both Hardin and Clark were sentenced to life in prison. The Innocence Project got involved in 2009. Modern DNA testing revealed it was Hardin’s blood on the rag, which is what he had testified during trial. Their convictions were later overturned after they both served 22 years in prison. They filed a federal lawsuit in July 2017. They have been granted a new trial.
Brenda Whitfield, 25, was shot and killed at a Chevron gas station. The shooting was captured by surveillance video. However, that tape was later recorded over with a video of David Letterman. A former employee, who was not present at the time of shooting, stated the shooter looked like Chandler, who was 19 at the time. At first, Chandler turned himself in on an unrelated check fraud warrant and told police he did not have anything to do with Whitfield’s murder. But, he later confessed to the crime and was arrested and charged with Whitfield’s death. During his trial in 1995, Chandler testified that his confession was false after being threatened by Handy that he’d arrest his sister for harboring a criminal. Chandler also stated that he was fed information by Handy in relation to the murder. Chandler was convicted of manslaughter and first-degree robbery. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison. In April 2002, Chandler was released from prison on parole. The Innocence Project got involved. In 2009, fingerprints on a bottle set on the counter by the shooter were found to belong to another man, Percy Phillips. Chandler was exonerated and Phillips was charged with Whitfield’s murder. In October 2012, Chandler’s civil lawsuit settled for $8.5 million. During those court proceedings, the court questioned Handy’s investigations and truthfulness, acknowledging Handy had lied under oath in other cases as well. WAVE 3 News found out that multiple investigations into Handy had already been conducted.
