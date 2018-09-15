Humana Foundation donates $250,000 to Hurricane Florence disaster relief

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville based Humana’s philanthropic arm the Humana Foundation has donated $250,000 to help those impacted by Hurricane Florence.
In addition to the donation, Humana announced Friday that they have launched a number of relief efforts to help their health plan members, employees and communities in Florence’s path.
“Storms like this can take a serious toll beyond the physical destruction, and it’s important that our health plan members know we are fully committed to providing uninterrupted coverage and services," Humana President and CEO Bruce Broussard said. "In addition, we’re prepared to provide our full resources and support to our employees, our health plan members, our health care provider partners, our brokers and employer clients across the region, and anyone affected by Florence.”
Humana has opened a toll-free crisis intervention hotline and counseling services to anyone impacted by the storm. The public can call 1-888-673-1154 (TTY: 711) 24 hours a day for provide free, confidential assistance to anyone needing help and support in coping with the disaster and its aftermath.
In a press release, Humana explained that they had also taken the following steps:
- Affected members can seek acute, post-acute, outpatient and physician services if needed without referrals and prior authorization requirements;
- Humana is providing affected members who need to seek care out-of-network with the same cost-sharing they would receive from an in-network health care provider or facility;
- For its pharmacy members, Humana has suspended restrictions on refills to allow for travel difficulties and evacuations;
- Humana is conducting outreach to members in Hurricane Florence’s path through email and web communications to let them know how to access care and get help if they are affected by the storm.
“A powerful storm like this can seriously impact the well-being of those affected, which is why we’re encouraging not only our members and employees, but also anyone affected by Florence, to call our free and confidential crisis intervention hotline and speak to one of our counselors." Broussard said.
Humana Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and TRICARE members with questions about services available to them should call the toll-free phone number on the back of their Humana ID card.
