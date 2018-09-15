ICE finds illegal immigrant under false name in Louisville after deportation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who was arrested and deported in 2017 showed up in Louisville’s jail after getting arrested yet again.
Victor Delgado was booked into Metro Corrections on Sept. 9 on a warrant and numerous traffic violations, including not having a valid license. His stated age was listed as 27.
But on a second glance, turns out 27-year-old Victor Delgado was really 32-year-old Victor Contreras.
When we started digging, we learned Contreras had been deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to his country of birth, Mexico, in April of 2017, according to ICE.
ICE did not say how they think Contreras was able to enter the country again.
He has one previous DUI conviction in Louisville from 2008.
Metro Corrections and ICE officials work together, as WAVE 3 News has reported before. ICE is able to look at a list of inmates, and cross reference them with their own list of people they are looking for.
In this case, ICE placed a detainer on Contreras on Sept. 10, the day after he was arrested. By Sept. 12, Contreras was in ICE custody.
He is currently at the Boone County Jail, pending removal to Mexico.
