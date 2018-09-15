KY Air Guard deploys special team to help victims of Florence

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron deployed 10 special operators to the East Coast Saturday morning in response to Tropical Storm Florence which is bashing the Carolinas with extreme flooding.
The Airmen, who can provide stand-alone communications, air traffic control, personnel recovery and paramedic capabilities, are heading to Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
The Airmen will stand alert at NAS Oceana so they can respond as conditions allow. They’re deploying with a variety of disaster-response equipment, including Zodiac boats and swift-water rescue gear.
The Kentucky unit was highly engaged in hurricane-recovery efforts last year, deploying more than 40 Airmen in the wake of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.
The Kentucky Air Guard deployed two other members of the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron earlier this week. Other Airmen from the Kentucky Air Guard are standing by to offer additional help.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.