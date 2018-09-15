September Meet begins at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The 11-day September Meet began at Churchill Downs on Friday.
The first race was set for 12:45 p.m. This is the sixth year for the meet, which will run through Sunday, Sept. 30.
The 2018 boutique race meeting will have record purse levels. The 109-race September Meet condition book offers $5.275 million in prize money--an average of $479,545 per day.
On Tuesday, a total of 97 horses and four also-eligible entries were drawn for the opener, for an average of 9.7 horses per race.
The Iroquois and Pocahontas are the first points races for the 145th Kentucky Oaks and Derby.
The three-week September Meet was established in 2013 to provide a racing option (mainly on dirt) in advance of the popular Keeneland and Churchill Downs fall meets.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.