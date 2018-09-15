September 14, 2018

YMCA Turf Classic
Watch Louisville firefighters race around a turf track raise money for kids in our community. Proceeds benefit YMCA Safe Place Services which operates Louisville's only free, 24-hour shelter for teens and other programs for at-risk youth.
Friday, September 21, 2018 from 11:30am to 6:00pm
Millionaires' Row, Churchill Downs
$85, Benefits YMCA Safe Place Services
• A full day of horse racing with the best views of the track
• Silent auction and gift card draw
• Lunch buffet (begins at 11:30am)
• The fun of watching the only human footrace at Churchill Downs all year.
(502) 635-4404
National Jug Band Jubilee
Louisville is the acknowledged home of jug band music, a pre-war jazz style that features traditional and homemade instruments. In the late 19th century, African American musicians walked the streets of the River City playing tunes on improvised instruments like empty liquor jugs ("the poor man's tuba"), kazoos and washboards. By the time the sound reached its peak in the 1930s, it had infiltrated towns up and down the Ohio and Mississippi rivers, especially Memphis and New Orleans.
The National Jug Band Jubilee was created to celebrate the legacy of jug band music in the River City.
Michael Jones, author and music historian, gives the history of jug band music and talk about the events at the National Jug Band Jubilee this weekend.
Ben Hunter and Joe Seamons, American Songsters, perform.
2018 National Jug Band Jubilee
September 15, Noon-11pm
Brown-Forman Amphitheater in Waterfront Park
Free admission
Ben and Joe take the stage at 9:30pm
Taylor Durden
Anchor and reporter Taylor Durden joined the WAVE 3 News team in September 2018. Born and raised in California, she is excited to make Kentucky home.
Taylor previously worked in Waco, Texas, at KXXV (our sister station) for 4 years. She was a reporter/weekend anchor there and covered stories like the Twin Peaks biker brawl and the Baylor sexual assault scandal.
She's a huge sports fan and loves good food. She also enjoys the outdoors and exploring new cities.
