UPS gifts thousands to Oldham Co. robotics team

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Inspiring future engineers is the purpose of the VEX Robotics team. And today, they got a big donation to help.
UPS donated nearly $12,000 to the Oldham County Educational Foundation and the Engineering Academy.
The donation will allow the team to go into their second year of competition.
Each year, VEX develops a challenge for students using coding, design, development and innovation to create robots.
“Girls tend to think, ‘Hey, that’s just some guy who liked to build things and see if it works’, and girls approach it very differently. They tend to do more of the thinking and brainstorming on the front," instructor Lynn Campbell said.
"And I think a lot of girls, just in the past, think,'engineering is not for me'--then they are discovering when they actually get in the program, they are very good at it--and it is maybe for them.”
In addition to the competition, the Engineering Academy high school students will be expanding a mentorship program which will partner them with incoming students who want to learn more about coding and robotics.
