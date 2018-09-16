Leader of Southeast Christian Church to step down, successor named

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The pastor of one of Kentucky’s largest churches is stepping down.
Senior Pastor Dave Stone announced on Sunday that he would be stepping down as the leader of Southeast Christian Church, according to church officials. They explained that Stone would officially retire from the church in six to nine months.
Pastor Kyle Idleman will succeed him after the transition period is over, church officials confirmed.
A release from the church said the following:
“Dave Stone shared his heart for the church and community as well as anticipation for the new season for Southeast under Kyle’s leadership. Stone said that he always appreciated the fact that his predecessor Bob Russell passed the leadership baton to him when he could have continued to lead. Stone wants to do the same with Idleman sometime in 2019.”
Idleman has been with Southeast Christian Church since 2001, he’s currently serving as the church’s teaching pastor.
“Kyle’s humility and his love for God continues to deepend his love for this unique multi-generational church that God is using to connect people to Jesus and one another,” Stone said.
