Louisville Metro Public Health nurses to help in Hurricane Florence recovery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A group of nurses from Kentucky are on their way to North Carolina to help victims of Hurricane Florence.
The Kentucky’s Nurse Strike Team consists of nine registered nurses and two administrative staff members from the Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness, Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, Bracken County Health Department, Department of Insurance and the Kentucky Department for Public Health, according to a news release. The group will work in shelters in hurricane impacted areas working with staff to provide additional medical support for those who were displaced and are living in general or medical needs shelters.
“The deployment of this team of public health nurses is a great reflection of how we continue to move the needle forward to a new level for public health," said CHFS Secretary Adam Meier said. "It validates all of the preparation and training this group has gone through. I commend them and thank them for their compassionate service.”
The Strike Team will be conducting history and physical exams, giving patient assessments, assisting with medicine administration and providing general nursing care and comfort. The release explained that if needed the group would address critical public health issues including: food safety, food salvage and disposal, food and water-related illness, clean water sources, water sampling, solid waste water system analysis and mosquito control.
“Kentucky stands willing and able to provide assistance to those areas affected by the storm," Jeffrey Howard, Jr., M.D., commissioner of DPH, said. "We have been actively preparing to deploy our personnel and assets to address critical health issues in medical needs shelters.”
“Our team of nurses will be providing compassionate medical and psychological care to those displaced in shelters from the hurricane-damaged areas in North Carolina,” Angela Kik, nurse strike team leader at DPH, said. “Our volunteers have a calling to provide this type of assistance to our neighboring states in need.”
The team is expected to be in North Carolina for two weeks.
