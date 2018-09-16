National civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Reverend Jesse Jackson was in Louisville on Saturday to deliver a sermon at the 2018 Angela Project Conference.
Rev. Jackson is a nationally recognized civil rights activist. He worked alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the 1960s.
Jackson, who was a Democratic candidate in the 1984 presidential campaign, was joined by Mayor Greg Fischer and Dr. Kevin W. Cosby.
The event was at St. Stephen Church on South 15th Street on Friday and Saturday from noon to 8:00 p.m. and focused on the effects felt by slavery centuries later.
“There’s no way for us to close that gave created through slavery and hundreds of years of systemic oppression, we can’t close that gap through individual agency,” Yvette Carnell of the Angela Project said. "So we want to let people know that the only way we close that gap is through transformational policy, and that’s why we’re here.
The Angela Project is a three-year movement commemorating the 400th anniversary of black enslavement in the United States, all leading up to 2019.
“In Louisville, we’re ready to lean into the challenges of the past as we continue to build a stronger future,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer Tweeted about the event.
