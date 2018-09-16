Parents of Louisville mother killed by stray bullet plea for information

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The parents of woman caught in the crossfire of a gun fight at a Louisville bar last month are asking the public to help them find out who killed their daughter.
As the family of Samantha Ahearn, 29, searches for closure, they said some tips have come in her case, but investigators need more.
Her parents said she hadn't even bought a drink yet around 11:50 p.m. Aug. 13 at the No Haterz bar in the 1100 block of 36th Street.
Just fifteen minutes after she arrived, they said she was shot and killed.
“That’s just her personality right there,” Patrick Ahearn, Samantha’s father, said, looking at a picture of her having fun with her mother.
For the Ahearns, each picture comes with its own set of memories.
In one, Samantha's children are kissing and laughing in the backseat of her car as she smiles for a picture with them.
As Samantha's parents scroll through their phones, there's no shortage of photos of her spending time with her children - moments with those she loved the most no one realized would become so valuable so soon.
"Not getting texts, not hearing her voice," Patrick said. "I mean that's a real struggle for us."
The Jefferson County Coroner said Samantha Ahearn died from multiple gunshot wounds at the Chickasaw bar.
Her parents, now who said they visit the cemetery she’s buried in every day, add that she wasn’t the intended target, but hit by a stray bullet when a gunfight broke out at the bar.
Now, they want to know who fired the shot that killed Samantha. So, they said, that person can be held accountable.
"She was loved by a lot of people," DeAnna Ahearn, Samantha's mother, said. "I miss her a lot."
A lot of people that include Samantha’s two young children, now asking their grandparents what they said are some of the toughest questions they’ve ever faced.
“'Are they going to find the person that killed my mother?'” Patrick said her children ask. “When you hear that, you just break down. You’re like yes we’re going to find them, but it breaks your heart just to listen to her say that.”
A deep ache as Samantha's mother and father look at pictures of the parent she was becoming. They click on a mom-and-child selfie with each of Samantha's two children, two more reasons they said they want answers.
“I just want people to come forward and help us,” DeAnna said. “Not saying it’s going to be closure because its not going to bring her back, but it’s going to bring peace.”
They said any information about their daughter's death will help to ease a pain they said will be as enduring as the ink now on their skin.
They each show off a tattoo they got two days after Samantha died.
They said the art is a tribute to their daughter, one Samantha's mom adds will allow her to walk with her forever.
Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
