UofL offers free cab ride service to students, employees
The Card Cab is available for students, faculty and staff.
By Tawana Andrew | September 16, 2018 at 8:50 AM EST - Updated September 16 at 8:50 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is offering students, faculty and staff a new way to get across campus for free.

UofL President Neeli Bendapudi shared details about the “Card Cab” on Twitter.

The “Card Cab” is a free on campus ride service for any student, faculty, or staff with a louisville.edu email address.

The service is already up and running, operating Monday through Saturday from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

To request a ride users must use the Gotcha app.

