UofL offers free cab ride service to students, employees

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is offering students, faculty and staff a new way to get across campus for free.
UofL President Neeli Bendapudi shared details about the “Card Cab” on Twitter.
The “Card Cab” is a free on campus ride service for any student, faculty, or staff with a louisville.edu email address.
The service is already up and running, operating Monday through Saturday from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
To request a ride users must use the Gotcha app.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.