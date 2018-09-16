Wildlife in Need operator reacts to PETA lawsuit

CHARLESTOWN, IN (WAVE) - The veterinarian of a man operating a wildlife facility is facing a lawsuit filed by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, also known as PETA.
The owner of Wildlife in Need, Tim Stark, said it is taking a lot of resources to fight claims he doesn’t see merit in.
September 5 court documents show a preliminary injunction was filed by attorneys representing PETA--which, Stark said, would make it tough to operate the nonprofit.
"We have not broke the law," Stark said.
The motion asks a judge to prevent his veterinarian and the company Mobile Veterinary Services Equine, Inc., from declawing big cats at the facility.
"There is absolutely no law whatsoever that says you cannot do it," Stark said.
In the lawsuit, attorneys representing PETA claim the U.S. Endangered Species Act has been violated by the "killing, wounding, harming or harassing" of the animals caused by the declawing.
“We had a complication with two tiger clubs during the declawing procedure,” Stark said. “It was a mistake and me and my veterinarian take full responsibility for that, but it’s not like we tried to do it. We don’t claim to be perfect.”
Stark said that the animals are declawed to protect them from each other, decrease damage in enclosures and make it so he can spend more time caring for them.
He said a person acting on behalf of PETA also worked as a volunteer at his facility.
“Who do they think they are, to send somebody onto my private property, into my private residence, into my private affairs period,” Stark said. “They are not a governing agency in any way, shape or form.”
WAVE 3 News’ news gathering partners, the News and Tribune, reported PETA’s attorney’s filed an emergency motion Wednesday to set a hearing on the protective order for the person Stark made those claims against.
Stark said he's reached out to the Department of Justice, saying PETA violated the Animal Enterprise Terrorism Act, when he said a member came onto his property, and he plans sue them because of that.
“I don’t give in,” Stark said. “I don’t give up for nothing.”
The USDA initiated two inspections at the facility last fall and followed up after a recent fire tore through a building.
Stark said he will soon be taking the USDA to court.
