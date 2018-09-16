4-year-old hit by car recovering; 18-year-old UK student charged

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A four-year-old is fighting for his life after being hit by a car Saturday afternoon.
Police said the child was standing on the side of the road with his family,waiting to cross the street, when he was hit by a car allegedly being driven by 18-year-old Jacob Heil. WLEX reported that it happened shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Cooper Drive and Scoville Road, which is close to Kroger Field.
The child was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
A University of Kentucky spokesperson told our sister station WLEX that Heil is a freshman at the university.
Heil is charged with DUI.
