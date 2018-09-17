Billy Reed: An open letter to UofL president Neeli Bendapudi

LOUISVILLE (WAVE) – An open letter to Neeli Bendapudi, president of the University of Louisville, from Billy Reed, ancient journalist who has an idea regarding the University of Louisville football team’s trip this week to Charlottesville, Va., home of the Virginia Cavaliers:
Madame President, I have not yet had the pleasure of meeting you, but I would like to thank you for bringing your talents to our city when the reputation of the university you now head has been tarnished nationally due mainly to scandals within the athletics department.
As you well know, one of your main jobs is reconciling the athletics department with the academic community that has come to resent it for a variety of reasons. And even within athletics, there remain factions devoted more to former Vice-President for Athletics Tom Jurich and former basketball coach Rick Pitino than to their replacements.
Unlike Jurich, who took the high road and settled with the university without much public rancor, Pitino won’t let it go. At every opportunity, he has bashed David Grissom, the chairman of the board of trustees, and Gov. Matt Bevin, the man who put him there. He also has bashed former board member John Schnatter, who has a whole different set of his own problems.
It can only be hoped that Pitino stops talking about Grissom as if he were some alien dropped into Louisville from outer space. When he says Grissom is “not a UofL person,” he embarrasses himself by refusing to acknowledge that the board chairman got a law degree from Uo L around the same time Pitino was graduating from elementary school.
The former coach should also know that Grissom ran track for the Cardinals. He likes sports, but he loves academics, which is why he has donated $22 million to Centre College, his alma mater. The bottom line is that Grissom, who has been an influential civic leader for more than 50 years, is as much about Louisville as a person can be.
But I digress. The reason I’m writing is to suggest that you tell athletics director Vince Tyra that you would like the football team to go to Charlottesville a day early – not for football reasons, but for educational ones. It would be like teaching them a class in civics, ethics, and American history.
On Aug. 11 and 12 of last year, Charlottesville was preparing to remove a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee from the town’s Emancipation Square. This was opposed by “Unite the Right,” a group whose members included white supremacists, neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klan members, neo-Confederates and other assorted racists and hatemongers.
Their protest of the statue removal took the form of a parade in which the marchers chanted racist slogans, carried semi-automatic weapons and wore garb adorned with Nazi and Klan insignia.
It was probably the most un-American display in Charlottesville since Thomas Jefferson, one of our nation’s greatest founders, laid out the plans for the University of Virginia, which he wanted to be a model public state university.
Inevitably, the thugs clashed with those who were repulsed by them. The worst moment of all came when James Alex Fields Jr. drove a car into a crowd of counter-protesters, injuring 19 and killing Heather Heyer. At that point, the Governor declared a state of emergency and said the protest march was illegal. Slowly, the hate groups packed up their swastikas and left town.
Interestingly, at least to people from Kentucky, Fields, the driver of the death car, was formerly a student at Cooper High in Union, Ky. He was eventually charged with first-degree murder and various hate crimes.
President Trump made a bad situation worse by declaring that both sides were equally to blame for the violence. That angered both his opponents and even some of his supporters. He will never live it down, not that he cares to do so.
Madame President, I’ll bet your counterpart at UVA would be happy to arrange a visit to Emancipation Square and the scene of the crime. He or she would probably be willing to provide a professor to talk to the football team about the history of racism in America. The Charlottesville police chief probably would be happy to describe the events of Aug. 11 and 12, 2017.
The way I see it, this is an incredible learning opportunity that shouldn’t be missed. At some time or another, all the players, even those who go on to play in the NFL, will have to learn there are more important things in life than football. The African-American players, in particularly, need to know what’s waiting for them out there.
I would guess such a move would generate a lot of positive national publicity for a university that badly needs it. But that should not be the point. Lives could be changed by what the players see and hear in Charlottesville. It could affect some of them unlike any football game.
Whatever the extra cost of going to Charlottesville a day early, for strictly educational reasons, would be well worth the money. Such a move could go a long way toward reconciling UofL’s academic and athletics communities.
I apologize, Madame President, if I seem presumptuous. You have surrounded yourself with a lot of good people far smarter than I. But I wanted to bring this opportunity to your attention, on the chance you may think it has merit.
Again, thank you for fearlessly undertaking the current problems at UofL. I look forward with confidence to the day when all the ugliness will belong to the past and it will be a new day of hope for our city’s proud university.
Kindest regards.