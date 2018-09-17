911 calls help tell story of students aiding JCPS bus driver

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Public Schools bus driver who students helped during a medical emergency Friday has been released from the hospital, according to school officials.
Four girls -- Jade Carter, A’Niyah Goldsberry, Ja’Von Grundy and Shikita Scott -- took control of the bus and put it into neutral to ensure everyone on board was safe on the busy highway.
WAVE 3 News requested the 911 calls made from the bus to MetroSafe.
“My bus is in the middle of the highway,” a girl calling 911 said. “My bus driver, something just happened to her.”
They also called for help and applied aid to the driver they lovingly call Mrs. Denise.
“If anything changes with her, I need you to call us back,” the emergency dispatcher said to a student helping the driver. “Alright, you’re doing a really good job.”
The principal of Seneca High School told WAVE 3 News she’s proud of her scholars. She wrote a message to parents on social media saying the incident is being taken seriously. She also offered a line of communication for further matters affecting students.
No students were hurt when their bus driver fell ill on I-264. In fact, students said they feel they might have helped save her life.
“If I lost her, I’d have been broken,” Grundy said.
Medical professionals said quick action and aid on scene, like CPR in some situations, can do just that.
"I've usually worked in the emergency room and when you've got a call in from an ambulance that CPR was not started at the scene, it's really a let down," Tami Schott, a medical worker who also owns CPR Solutions of Louisville, which teaches people the procedure, said. "We're pretty much defeated before the ambulance gets to us."
Schott said you can be just 12-years-old to get certified by the American Heart Association to perform CPR.
It’s a skill you might not realize you need until something goes wrong.
“Because I actually helped save somebody’s life,” Goldsberry said.
The American Heart Association offers a CPR in school toolkit to teach students how they can save lives.
