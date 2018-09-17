Chris Mack follows recruiting trail across the pond

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville head basketball coach Chris Mack took his recruiting talents to the other side of the Atlantic Ocean this week.
Coach Mack took his daughter to Ireland, where he met with 2019 five-star recruit Aidan Igiehon’s mother.
Igiehon posted the following photo to his Instagram story Tuesday afternoon.
Igiehon currently attends Lawrence Woodmere Academy in New York. The 6′10″ center’s short list of colleges is down to Louisville, Kentucky, Oregon and St. John’s, according to Cardinal Authority.
