FORECAST: Florence has arrived

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Tropical depression Florence is entering southeast Kentucky this morning.
The circulation is throwing back showers into the central portions of WAVE Country this morning. This looks to be the case into the mid-afternoon at which point Florence still start to pull away…taking the rain with it.
This means our “heating” today will take place later in the day with warmer highs expected west of I-65 where not as much (if any) rain is expected.
We will then heat up the rest of the week with another front arriving toward the weekend.
FORECAST
TODAY: Scattered showers this morning-early afternoon (60%); Drying out this afternoon (30%); HIGH: 82°
TONIGHT: Shower east early; LOW: 68°
TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, warmer; HIGH: 88°
