Former Bellarmine provost, interim president, dies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A long time faculty member who was called upon to serve as interim leader of Bellarmine University after the sudden death of its president has died.
Dr. Doris Tegart passed away Sept. 14 at a Louisville hospital at the age of 67.
The native of Leavenworth, Indiana, Tegart joined Bellarmine in 1994 and joined the leadership team of Dr. Jospeh J. McGowan five years later holding a number of roles during her 24 years with the university before retiring in May 2017.
While serving as provost in November 2014, it was announced that Tegart had taken the job of president at Cottly College, a liberal arts college for women, located in Nevada, Missouri. She later turned the job down after being diagnosed with fallopian-tube cancer.
AFter treatment and a clean bill of health, Tegart returned to Bellarmine - this time as executive vice president. Following the sudden death of McGowan from a pulmonary embolism in March 2016, she was selected by the Board of Trustees as interim president the next month.
At that year’s Spring Commencement, Tegart announced the beginning of a new Bellarmine tradition in honor of her mentor - The McGowan Medal. Saying McGowan “helped me be where I am today,” Tegart reminded the graduates that someone had also done that for them. She encouraged the graduates to give the medal to that person and then to become mentors themselves.
Doris Tegart is survived by her husband, two children, a grandson and her brother. Visitation will be held at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 E. Spring Street, in New Albany, Indiana, on Tuesday, Sept. 18 from Noon to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. until the start of the funeral service at 11 a.m.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.