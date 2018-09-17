Hurricane Florence victim flees to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More than a million people were ordered to evacuate ahead of Tropical Storm Florence.
Many traveled hundreds of miles to be safe with their families. Chris Colin is from New Albany, but now lives in Wilmington, North Carolina. All the roads in and out of the city are now underwater.
Just before hurricane Florence flooded Wilmington, Colin and his dog Bodi took the 15-hour car ride to his family’s home in Louisville.
“Basically, they (work) gave us the forecast and they told us if you don’t have to be here, get out. So at that point, I packed up my dog and got all my stuff ready and Tuesday as soon as work was finished I got on the road and got out of there,” Colin said.
Colin was only able to bring what he could fit in his truck; like important documents and pictures. He said this storm has been the most severe he remembers his community has faced.
“Everybody was taking it a lot more seriously,” said Colin. “They made it through the storm, but now it is potentially even worse, they have no power, it’s dangerous still. So yes, I’m very grateful to have been able to spend the last few days with my family instead of being stuck.”
Colin is hoping to head back to Wilmington sometime this week, but he isn’t sure what he and Bodi will be going back home to.
“I’ll figure out who else I can help,” Colin said. “I know if my stuff is fine, even if it’s not, that’s really the first thing I would do is just figure out who I can help and what I can do to help somebody; my neighborhood, I’d start there and work my way out.”
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.