Indiana Task Force rescues flood victims in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, NC (WAVE) - The Indiana Task Force was in North Carolina over the weekend, working nonstop to rescue residents impacted by rising waters from Tropical Storm Florence.
As of 7 a.m. on Sunday, the team had been going for 24 hours straight. A Tweet Sunday morning said it was “Absolutely one of the most challenging nights our team has ever experienced." And rain was still falling.
Indiana Task Force 1 joined forces with the North Carolina National Guard and the New Hanover Fire Department in New Hanover County, located just north of Wilmington, NC, to save people and animals hit hard by Florence’s floods and rain on Saturday and Sunday.
The INTF1 Twitter page documented the hazardous conditions and heroic rescues throughout the ordeal. Video from late Saturday night showed crews rescuing stranded residents in motorboats, with water up to their knees and higher.
Life-threatening conditions remained for residents of the area throughout the weekend. The crews performed numerous water rescues and evacuations--saving many peoples' lives--and more than a few pets--along the way.
The team arrived on Friday, September 14, as part of a huge team comprised of 1.150 FEMA Urban Search and Rescue personnel combined with state and local teams in NC, SC and VA. Teams, including some K-9 units, came in from all over the country to help with rescue efforts, traveling long distances with their equipment.
