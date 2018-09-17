Kentucky Region of American Red Cross continues to provide aid to Florence victims

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The American Red Cross continues to work around the clock to provide assistance to victims of Hurricane Florence.
Crews are providing shelter, food and comfort to those impacted.
More than 2,300 Red Cross disaster workers from all over the country have been mobilized to help shelter, feed and support people. Among those there is Red Cross Kentucky Region CEO Jennifer Adrio.
Adrio arrived in North Carolina on Sunday and may be there for up to two weeks.
Kentucky Region of the Red Cross has dozens of trained Red Cross workers assisting in the relief efforts, in places like North Carolina, West Virginia as well as several who are stationed in Eastern Kentucky. Adrio said they have five Red Cross emergency response vehicles on stand-by ready to assist impacted areas.
A Red Cross shelter opened over the weekend in Bowling Green, Kentucky for approximately three dozen people who evacuated from North Carolina. The shelter remains open and is currently assisting 10 individuals.
