Make it a Goode Morning! 9.17.18

Well, Florence has finally arrived and is spitting out some showers and downpours as expected. Most of the action will remain along/east of I-65.
Once Florence leaves over the next 18 hours, our atmosphere will return to where it was before Florence moved in with clouds/rain. A hot and humid setup with pop-up t-storms possible.
Our next change in the weather looks to be with a cold front that will get dragged in here over the weekend. The main low attached to it will stay way north into Canada. This means the front will start to lose its forward motion as it arrives Friday/Saturday. This also means we will have to keep in a scattered thunderstorm risk as long as it “hangs out” in our area. And that could take until Monday of next week. It will not be a washout during all that time, but rain chances do look daily for at least a few hours each day. We will be able to narrow down timing and percentages once we get closer.
Longer Term: We do look to try to warm back up later next week as a strong system forms in the upper Midwest. There is still some question on how that will impact us for the last week of September. It does have a big thunderstorm look to it as the air behind it is quite chilly. In fact, perhaps an early season frost for the Ohio Valley in its wake? It is possible but just way too early to have high confidence of course.
Normal first frost in Louisville is roughly mid-October. So it would be a couple weeks early.
More on that in today’s video.
Make it a Goode Morning!!
