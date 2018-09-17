Make it a Goode Morning! 9.17.18

Our next change in the weather looks to be with a cold front that will get dragged in here over the weekend. The main low attached to it will stay way north into Canada. This means the front will start to lose its forward motion as it arrives Friday/Saturday. This also means we will have to keep in a scattered thunderstorm risk as long as it “hangs out” in our area. And that could take until Monday of next week. It will not be a washout during all that time, but rain chances do look daily for at least a few hours each day. We will be able to narrow down timing and percentages once we get closer.