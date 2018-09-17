Man trying to avoid police shot at by unknown person

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who tried to avoid an encounter with a police officer found himself in an exchange of gunfire after someone else shot at him.
Around 8:10 p.m. Sept. 16, a Louisville Metro police officer was in the alley behind a home in the 200 block of E. Kentucky when William Young, 24, of Louisville, entered the alley from Floyd St. When Young saw the officer he turned around to leave but as he did someone started firing at Young. The officer said Young pulled out his own gun and fired behind him in the direction of the shots as he ran the other way. In the path of Young’s gunfire were two people in the front yard of a home. They were not injured.
Young was confronted by the officer in front of a Kentucky St. home and resisted arrest as he fought to get away. After being taken into custody, Young ran off while awaiting the arrival of Louisville Metro EMS and was taken into custody a second time.
A .25 caliber handgun with an empty magazine was found under an SUV that Young was near when he originally confronted by the officer. Police also found a two Ziplock bags of spice, along with marijuana, cash and drug paraphernalia.
Under questioning, police say Young admitted to being a felon on probation and was not allowed to have a gun. Young also admitted to returning fire after he was shot at and stashing the gun under the vehicle where police found it.
Young was booked into Louisville Metro Correction on charge sof handgun possession by a felon, 2 counts of wanton endangerment, trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, fleeing and evading police, resisting arrest and escape.
