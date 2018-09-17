Man trying to avoid police shot at by unknown person

Around 8:10 p.m. Sept. 16, a Louisville Metro police officer was in the alley behind a home in the 200 block of E. Kentucky when William Young, 24, of Louisville, entered the alley from Floyd St. When Young saw the officer he turned around to leave but as he did someone started firing at Young. The officer said Young pulled out his own gun and fired behind him in the direction of the shots as he ran the other way. In the path of Young’s gunfire were two people in the front yard of a home. They were not injured.