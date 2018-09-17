Oldham Co. High principal arrested for DUI

LA GRANGE, KY (WAVE) - A traffic stop of a reckless driver led to the arrest of the principal of Oldham County High School for driving under the influence.
Angela Newcomb, 40, of La Grange, was arrested just before 3 a.m. Sept. 16.
An arrest report by La Grange police says Newcomb’s car was stopped at 2:37 a.m. after an officer saw the vehicle driving erratically on S. 1st Street. The car, which was heading southbound, had crossed the double yellow line and was going the wrong way in the northbound lanes.
The officer said Newcomb’s speech was slurred and when asked what time it was she answered 1:30 a.m. There was also an odor of alcohol coming from the car and Newcomb failed a field sobriety test, according to the arrest report. Newcomb told police she had been out with friends.
A breathalyzer test administered to Newcomb approximately 30 minutes after her arrest registered 0.129. The legal limit in Kentucky is 0.08.
Newcomb was booked into the Oldham County Jail on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence and reckless driving. She was later released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 1.
