Petrino: Malik Cunningham will start at QB for the Cards on Saturday

“It went good," Petrino said. "Obviously, it’s hard. It’s not at all what he expected and how he expected things to go. I thought he played well against Alabama, but we just haven’t been driving the ball and getting the ball in the end zone. But, it’s hard on him. It’s hard on me. It’s not what we wanted. Like I told him, I’m still a big fan of his and I expect him to come back. He’s got to keep a positive attitude—that’s the biggest challenge: to keep a positive attitude, be a good teammate, be a good leader, and get ready.”